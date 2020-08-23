Sections
Home / India News / India can’t progress unless women are given equal opportunities, says VP Naidu

India can’t progress unless women are given equal opportunities, says VP Naidu

“With women constituting about 50 per cent of India’s population, we cannot make progress unless they are given equal opportunities in all spheres, including the political arena,” the Vice President said.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 18:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Through a Facebook post, Naidu had urged all political parties to arrive at a common agreement on the pending proposal for providing adequate reservation to women representatives in Parliament and state legislatures. (PTI file photo)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday stressed on the fact that India needs to give equal opportunities to women in all spheres.

“With women constituting about 50 per cent of India’s population, we cannot make progress unless they are given equal opportunities in all spheres, including the political arena,” the Vice President said.

Through a Facebook post, Naidu had urged all political parties to arrive at a common agreement on the pending proposal for providing adequate reservation to women representatives in Parliament and state legislatures.

Also read: Vice Prez Naidu pitches for adequate reservation of women in parliament and state legislatures



A bill to provide reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and various state assemblies was passed by the Upper House (Rajya Sabha) but got terminated after the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha in 2014.



The vice president noted that the country’s culture has always accorded respect to women and treated them as equals.

“It is high time we give girls and women their due in society and leave no stone unturned to empower them,” he said.

Naidu cited the accomplishments of outstanding women like Prabhavati, the daughter of Chandra Gupta II, who performed administrative duties in her kingdom and Razia Sultana, the only woman monarch to rule Delhi.

He asserted that there should be zero tolerance towards any kind of discrimination or violence against females and there is a need to show in action and deeds that gender discrimination no longer exists in society.

While addressing a virtual event on August 20, Naidu pushed for stricter implementation of laws to ban female foeticide and dowry and ensure free and compulsory education for the girl child.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News of 23 senior Congress leaders writing letter to Sonia Gandhi is unbelievable, says Ashok Gehlot
Aug 23, 2020 19:16 IST
Month-old beats Covid-19 in Jharkhand city but a day-old tests positive in story of conflicting fortunes
Aug 23, 2020 19:11 IST
Gauahar Khan rings in birthday with rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar
Aug 23, 2020 19:10 IST
Congress in Rajasthan betrayed people, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Aug 23, 2020 19:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.