India, China agree on 5-point plan for resolving border standoff: Here’s what you need to know

As the situation eases, the two sides should expedite work to conclude new confidence-building measures to maintain and enhance peace and tranquillity in the border areas

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 09:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar with his Russian and Chinese counterpart Sergei Lavrov (Centre) and Wang Yi (Right) during the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, in Moscow on Thursday. (AP)

India and China agreed on five points to guide their approach to the situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), including the disengagement of troops and easing of tensions, following talks between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the margins of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet in Moscow on Thursday. Here are the five points

1. Both sides should take guidance from the consensus of the leaders on developing India-China relations, including not allowing differences to become disputes.

2. The current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side and therefore the border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions.

3. The two sides shall abide by all the existing agreements and protocols on China-India boundary affairs and maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas and avoid any action that could escalate matters.



4. The two sides will continue communications through the Special Representatives mechanism, and meetings of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on border affairs will continue.

5. As the situation eases, the two sides should expedite work to conclude new confidence-building measures to maintain and enhance peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

