India, China engaged in talks to resolve border standoff in eastern Ladakh: MEA

Border tensions have eased slightly in the area over the last few days, after both sides agreed to limited disengagement of their soldiers along the Line of Actual Control. (ANI file photo)

India and China are continuing with their diplomatic and military engagements in an effort to reduce border tensions in eastern Ladakh to ensure long-term peace in the area, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

“Both sides are maintaining their military and diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve the situation at the earliest to ensure peace and tranquility in border areas,” Anurag Srivastava, the MEA spokesperson said.

A day earlier, on Wednesday, army delegations from both countries held talks in eastern Ladakh to ease tensions along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) where Indian and Chinese soldiers have been locked in a standoff for more than five weeks now.

ALSO READ | For India, a tipping point with China | Opinion

The delegations led by senior army officials met at Patrolling Point 14 near Galwan as part of continuing efforts to resolve the border confrontation.

Border tensions have eased slightly in the area over the last few days, after both sides agreed to limited disengagement of their soldiers along the Line of Actual Control.

Wednesday’s meeting in eastern Ladakh was the fourth round of talks between the two countries to break the standoff that had begun with a violent confrontation between rival patrols near Pangong Tso on the night of May 5.

In an encouraging move, China has started withdrawing its soldiers from three hotspots along the contested LAC, with India pulling back its army unit deployed in those pockets.

ALSO READ | Reached positive consensus, says China on talks with India over border tension

Around 250 soldiers of the two armies clashed near Pangong Tso last month with the scuffle leaving many soldiers injured. Although an immediate conflict was avoided as both armies stuck to protocols, tensions rapidly spread to other pockets along the Line of Actual Control.