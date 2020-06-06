‘India, China engaged to address current situation in border areas, refrain from speculations’: Indian Army spox

Sections
The Army spokesperson said that “speculative and unsubstantiated reporting about these engagements” would not be helpful.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 12:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Image for representation. (REUTERS)

Indian Army spokesperson on Saturday stated that India and China are engaged through the established military and diplomatic channels to address the current situation in the India-China border areas. The Army spokesperson said that “speculative and unsubstantiated reporting about these engagements” would not be helpful, advising the media to refrain from such reporting.

The statement came amid high delegation-level talks that began on Saturday morning between the officials of both countries in a bid to resolve the month-long row over the Line of Actual Control. The foreign ministry officials of both nations on Friday discussed the flaring of tensions on the disputed Himalayan border.

The talks are happening at the Chinese-side of the Chushul-Moldo Border meeting point. The Indian delegation of officials at the meet include Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of 14 Corps along with 10 other officers who were part of the earlier meetings with the Chinese counterparts. From the Chinese side, the delegation is represented by Major General Lin Liu, Corps Commander, South Xinjiang Military Division and 10 other officers from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

During Friday’s meeting, both sides agreed that in accordance with the guidance provided by their leadership, they “should handle their differences through peaceful discussion bearing in mind the importance of respecting each other’s sensitivities, concerns and aspirations and not allow them to become disputes,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement.



Statements issued in New Delhi and Beijing after Friday’s talks referred to not allowing differences to become disputes. The Indian statement spoke about respecting each other’s sensitivities and concerns, while the Chinese side’s readout said the two sides should not pose a threat to each other and should enhance “strategic mutual trust”.

Tensions built up along the LAC following violent clashes between hundreds of Indian and Chinese troops in the Sikkim and Ladakh sectors last month. Army officers of the two sides have held several meetings along the disputed border but have been unable to break the impasse.

