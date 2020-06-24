Sections
Home / India News / India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh

India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh

Wednesday’s meeting is a followup to one of the corps commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies on Monday at Moldo on the Chinese side of the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) during which both the sides had agreed on measures to de-escalate the situation.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 15:00 IST

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This June 22, 2020, satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the border between India and China. (AP)

India and China on Wednesday discussed ways for easing the border tensions and possible future diplomatic contacts during the first formal diplomatic meeting since the June 15 clash in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley during which 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed.

The meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on border affairs (WMCC), the second since June 5, was held through video conference.

WMCC, set up in 2012, is headed by Naveen Srivastava, the joint secretary (East Asia), and Wu Jianghao, director general in the Chinese foreign ministry.

The next level after WMCC is the Special Representatives mechanism but there was no indication whether the two sides intend to convene its meeting any time soon.



Wednesday’s meeting is a followup to one of the corps commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies on Monday at Moldo on the Chinese side of the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) during which both the sides had agreed on measures to de-escalate the situation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sunil Grover slammed for tweet on Salman Khan, hits back at ‘paid trollers’
Jun 24, 2020 15:02 IST
Emirates suspends flights from Pakistan after passengers tests Covid-19 positive
Jun 24, 2020 15:01 IST
India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh
Jun 24, 2020 15:00 IST
Neena Gupta shares stunning views from her Uttarakhand home
Jun 24, 2020 14:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.