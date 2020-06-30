India, China military commanders meet to discuss border stand-off starts in Ladakh

Satellite photo released by Planet Labs, shows the reported site of a fatal clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan River Valley in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control. (AP File Photo )

Indian and Chinese corp commanders on Tuesday started a meeting in Ladakh’s Chushulto to try to resolve the ongoing dispute over Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, and Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang military region will lead their sides in the third attempt by both the countries to defuse the tension along the contested border.

During the meeting, the Indian side could again demand the pullback of Chinese troops from several friction points and also the restoration of status quo ante in the strategic region of the Finger Area, Gogra Post-Hot Springs and Galwan Valley.

Lt Gen Singh and Major Gen Liu has first met on June 6 and then again on June 22 in Moldo on the Chinese side of LAC after border tensions erupted between both the countries in May.

The second meeting was held just a week after the June 15 violent face-off between soldiers of the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.