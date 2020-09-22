India, China resolve to stop sending more troops to frontline, refrain from changing situation on LAC

Indian soldiers walk at the foothills of a mountain range near Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh, on June 24, 2020.(AFP file photo)

India and China on Tuesday issued a joint statement on the recent talks between the military commanders of the two countries on the border standoff.

Both the countries resolved to stop sending more troops to frontline, and refrain from unilaterally changing situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“The two sides had candid and in-depth exchanges of views on stabilizing the situation along the LAC in the India - China border areas. They agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen communication on the ground, avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments,” the statement further said.

It also said that the two sides agreed to hold the next round of military commander-level meeting as soon as possible and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area.

The talks on September 21 were the sixth round of discussions between India and China (since June 6) to resolve the standoff which has been going on since May.

Two Indian lieutenant generals were among the officers who took part in the talks - Harinder Singh, who heads the Leh-based 14 Corps and his soon-to-be successor PGK Menon, officials said.

A joint secretary from the Indian external affairs ministry taking part in the military dialogue for the first time, officials familiar with the developments said.

Authoritative sources described the nature of talks as “complex” with each side holding its ground but agreeing that India and PLA needed to completely disengage to ensure peace in border areas.