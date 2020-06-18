India-China-Russia meeting on track despite tension  

New Delhi: Russia on Wednesday announced a virtual meeting of foreign ministers of the Russia-India-China (RIC) grouping will be held on June 22, removing doubts that had arisen about India’s participation in the wake of the violent clash along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

After a weeks-long military build-up along the LAC, Indian and Chinese troops were involved in what Indian officials described as a “violent face-off” on Monday night. One officer was among the 20 soldiers killed in the confrontation and several more were injured.

The incident had cast a shadow on the planned meeting, originally scheduled to be held in March but postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Russia had recently taken the initiative to organise the virtual meeting this month, as first reported by HT on June 13.

“A video conference of the foreign ministers of the three countries is planned on June 23,” Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a media briefing.

“During this, the ministers will exchange their views on global political, economic and financial trends following the [Covid-19] pandemic as well as the opportunities for cooperation to overcome this existing crisis,” she said.

The border stand-off was not on the agenda of the RIC meeting since the grouping, by convention, doesn’t take up bilateral issues. The situation in Afghanistan and regional connectivity projects such as the International North South Transport Corridor involving India, Russia and Iran are expected to figure in the agenda.

“The existence of the #RIC is an undisputable reality, firmly fixed on the world map. As for the current stage of the trilateral cooperation, there are no indications that it might be frozen,” Russian ambassador Nikolay Kudashev said in a tweet after Zakharova’s announcement.

“We welcome all steps aimed at de-escalation at the #LAC, including the conversation between the two FMs, and remain optimistic,” Kudashev said in another tweet, referring to Wednesday’s phone conversation between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Moscow’s relations with both New Delhi and Beijing are currently very good, and Kudashev and deputy chief of mission Roman Babushkin have, in remarks to the Indian media, spoken of the need for easing tensions for regional stability.

Kudashev said Russia is confident that India and China will be guided by commitments made by the Indian and Chinese leadership during their two informal summits and work for peace and tranquillity on the border. He also said Russia is looking toward further engagements in the RIC, SCO and Brics (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) groupings to enhance mutual trust and stability.