Sections
Home / India News / On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none

On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none

Twenty Indian Army soldiers, including a colonel, were killed in the clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 18:32 IST

By Sutirtho Patranobis | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Beijing

Beijing hasn’t revealed the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) casualty numbers though China’s government-controlled official media has acknowledged it without mentioning numbers. (Photo @MFA_China)

India and China have agreed to deal with the “serious matter” triggered by the violent clash between border troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday in a “just” manner, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

“Both sides (India and China have) agreed to deal with the serious matter caused by the conflict at the Valley in a just manner, jointly observe the commander level talks consensus and deescalate the tensions as soon as possible and safeguard the peace and tranquility,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said at the regular ministry briefing on Thursday.

Zhao took six questions on the border incident but managed to skirt it all by repeating statements and not revealing China’s casualty figures.

He declined to respond to queries on reports of China building a dam on the Galwan river at the Sino-Indian border to obstruct its flow.



To a question on whether the confrontation started when the Indian troops arrived to demolish structures set up by China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Zhao reiterated China’s allegation, squarely blaming the Indian troops for the incident.

“The right and wrong of this case is very clear and responsibility doesn’t lie with the Chinese side,” he said, adding that China has provided the details of the case.

Twenty Indian Army soldiers, including a colonel, were killed in the clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

Beijing hasn’t revealed the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) casualty numbers though China’s government-controlled official media has acknowledged it without mentioning numbers.

Zhao reiterated Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi’s statement, which was issued after he had a telephone conversation with India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

The Indian minister conveyed India’s protest in “strongest terms” to Beijing and said the unprecedented development will have “serious impact” on the bilateral ties. He asked the Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps, the ministry of external affairs said in a statement in New Delhi.

Separately on Thursday, Hua Chunying, director general of the Chinese foreign ministry’s information department, said India must not underestimate its firm will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty.

“India must not misjudge the current situation or underestimate China’s firm will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty,” Hua tweeted.

“Indian front-line troops broke the consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control, deliberately provoking and attacking Chinese officers and soldiers, thus triggering fierce physical conflicts and causing casualties,” she said in a follow-up tweet.

A large number of Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley and other areas of eastern Ladakh for the last five weeks, since May, including in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kharar SDM honours 50 Covid-19 warriors under Mission Fateh
Jun 18, 2020 18:24 IST
Bajaj Auto rides in Pulsar 125 Split Seat at ₹79,091
Jun 18, 2020 18:26 IST
Heartbreak coach Keishorne Scott teaches how to build lasting relationships
Jun 18, 2020 18:22 IST
This huge gorilla sculpture is made of chocolate. Watch video to see how
Jun 18, 2020 18:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.