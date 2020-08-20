Sections
Home / India News / India-China WMCC meet today: 5 things to know

India-China WMCC meet today: 5 things to know

The outcome of the WMCC meeting is likely to determine when the senior commanders could meet next

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 08:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh amid LAC border tension. (PTI)

The Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs will hold a meeting on Thursday, when the military dialogue between senior commanders from the two sides has hit a roadblock due to Beijing’s reluctance to restore status quo ante in some key friction areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The military commanders set the timeframe and method of disengagement, while the WMCC monitors the process. The outcome of the WMCC meeting is likely to determine, when the senior commanders could meet next.

Here are five things you need to know about the India-China border dispute in the Ladakh sector:

* Five rounds of top-level military talks have failed to break the deadlock following serious differences between India and China that flared up after transgressions by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) this summer. The Indian Army has taken the hard line with the PLA, as it seeks to restore the status quo ante of early April in eastern Ladakh.



* The sizeable Chinese troop presence at friction points, particularly Pangong lake and Depsang plains, remains an area of key concern for the Indian Army. Beijing is yet to deliver on understandings regarding disengagement reached during the July 5 phone conversation between the Special Representatives on the border issue and meetings of corps commanders.

* The Finger Area—a set of eight cliffs jutting out of Sirijap range overlooking Pangong lake—has emerged as the hardest part of the disengagement process. Disengagement has progressed somewhat smoothly at friction points in Galwan Valley and Hot Springs, but its pace remains sluggish in Gogra area.

* There is growing consensus among Indian officials and China experts that military talks are unlikely to deliver further results, and the resolution of the issue will require political and diplomatic intervention. The Indian military has made preparations for a long haul in the Ladakh sector.

* De-escalation along the disputed border can only begin after complete disengagement between the two armies on the LAC. The ground situation remains unchanged in the Ladakh sector, where both armies have deployed almost 100,000 soldiers and weaponry in both their forward and depth areas.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Woman lived with father’s dead body for 2 days; rerun of what family had done earlier
Aug 20, 2020 08:51 IST
Man undergoing Covid-19 treatment says ‘I do’ in hospital. Watch
Aug 20, 2020 08:51 IST
I-T crackdown against people holding multiple PANs after March 31
Aug 20, 2020 08:53 IST
Tribal woman delivers under a tree in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra
Aug 20, 2020 08:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.