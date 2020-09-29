India closer to recording 0.1 million Covid-19 deaths

Globally, India has one of the lowest case fatality rates (CFR), the proportion of people who die from a disease among all individuals diagnosed. (Representational Photo/HT)

For at least a past couple of months, the country has been reporting at least a 1,000 deaths everyday due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the total number of people succumbing to the viral disease to closer to 0.1 million.

The first person to die due to Covid-19 in India on March 12 was a man from south India with an international travel history.

On Monday, 787 new deaths were reported, taking the cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 to 96,586 so far in India.

Experts in the field of epidemiology, however, say the rise in the death toll is on expected lines with the rise in the overall number of cases in the country.

“As the number of cases keep on increasing, there will also be increase in the number of deaths; it is directly linked. Also, it is linked to efficient reporting of cases and deaths in the long run, as some states that were lagging earlier in terms of reporting cases are now catching up,” said Dr Giridhara Babu, professor of epidemiology, Indian Institute of Public Health, Public Health Foundation of India.

However, globally, India has one of the lowest case fatality rates (CFR), the proportion of people who die from a disease among all individuals diagnosed.

India’s CFR or death rate is around 1.5% currently, and the government is working towards bringing the national death rate down to 1% or below.

People with comorbidities and the elderly are at high risk; almost 70% of those who die have one or more comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiac, renal or liver disease. Also, more men are at risk than women, with 69% men having succumbed to the viral disease as compared to 31% women.

However, there is also a good chance of overall recovery among Covid-19 patients, with the country’s current recovery rate being about 82%.

The number of active patients has stayed below 1 million for several successive days. The active caseload is about 15.5% of the total positive cases, and is consistently declining, according to government data.