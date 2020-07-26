Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / India conducts over 4.4 lakh Covid-19 tests in single day

India conducts over 4.4 lakh Covid-19 tests in single day

The government labs set a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples while private labs also scaled a new high by testing 79,878 samples in a single day.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 10:11 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The Central government has advised all States to keep up with the strategy of aggressive testing, tracking, and treatment which may initially lead to a high number of daily positive cases but would eventually achieve a decline. (Reuters Photo)

For the first time, a total of 4,42,031 samples were tested in the country in a single day, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The government labs set a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples while private labs also scaled a new high by testing 79,878 samples in a single day.

“In the last 24 hours, 4,42,031 samples were tested. For the first time, government labs set a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples. Private labs also scaled a new high of 79,878 samples tested in a single day,” said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Central government has advised all States to keep up with the strategy of aggressive testing, tracking, and treatment which may initially lead to a high number of daily positive cases but would eventually achieve a decline.



On Saturday, the Health Ministry had said a strong factor contributing to an increasing number of tests is the persistent increase in the number of labs from merely one in January 2020 to 1,301 today, including 902 government labs and 399 private ones.

Till Saturday, India’s had reported 13,36,861 Covid-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

4,797 held in illicit liquor trade cases in three months in Uttar Pradesh
Jul 26, 2020 11:43 IST
You will not believe what this year’s online poker champ has in store
Jul 26, 2020 11:43 IST
Rahul Gandhi asks people to ‘protect democracy’, launches digital campaign
Jul 26, 2020 11:40 IST
Sona Mohapatra says Ram Sampath was targeted by ‘illiterate’ gang
Jul 26, 2020 11:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.