Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / India conducts record high of 848,728 Covid-19 tests in 24 hours

India conducts record high of 848,728 Covid-19 tests in 24 hours

Nearly 27 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country since January 22 when the testing started with a single lab at ICMR’s National Institute of Virology in Pune.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 16:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (REUTERS)

India has conducted a record high of 848,728 Covid-19 tests in the past 24 hours taking the cumulative number of tests to 2,76,94,416, Ministry of Health stated on Friday. India is relentlessly trying to up its testing game. On Wednesday, an excess of over 800,000 samples for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were tested, inching closer to the target of conducting a million tests a day.

Nearly 27 million tests have been conducted across the country since January 22 when Covid-19 testing started with a single lab at the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) National Institute of Virology in Pune.

 

At present, over 1,400 labs are equipped and functional to carry out Covid-19 testing across India. As many as 947 of those are in the public sector while 486 are private.



Besides this, the government says that the Covid-19 recovery rate in the country continues to improve. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that there has not been a single day when the recovery rate did not get better than the previous day.

Also read: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate improving with each day, says health minister

“Remember the press conference when I said the recovery rate was 9 percent. Since then, there had not been a single day when the day’s recovery rate was not better than the previous day’s. Also, fatalities have been decreasing with each passing day,” he said.

With 17,515,55 recoveries till date, India’s Covid-19 recovery rate is over 70 percent while the death rate stands at 1.95 percent. India’s total Covid-19 count stands at 24,61,191 which includes 6,61,595 active cases and over 48,000 fatalities.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Osmotic therapy device for spinal cord injuries found
Aug 14, 2020 16:33 IST
Tripura officer selects I-Day performers online to avoid overcrowding during Covid-19
Aug 14, 2020 16:31 IST
Lahiri one-under in first round at Wyndham, Atwal yet to finish
Aug 14, 2020 16:23 IST
Darshan on the wheels: Amid COVID-19, Kolkata offers drive-in Durga Puja
Aug 14, 2020 16:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.