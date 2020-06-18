Sections
Home / India News / India confirms participation in trilateral with China and Russia on June 23

India confirms participation in trilateral with China and Russia on June 23

India has lodged a strong protest with China over the violent clashes in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday night.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 18:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend the RIC meeting also involving China and Russia. (AP Photo)

India on Thursday confirmed its participation in the meeting of foreign ministers of the RIC grouping comprising Russia, India and China to be held on June 23. External affairs ministry spokesperson said that Union minister S Jaishankar will represent India in the trilateral.

Doubts over India’s participation in the meeting in the wake of deaths of 20 Indian soldiers in a violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh had been removed on Wednesday when Russia declared that a virtual meeting of foreign ministers of the RIC grouping will be held on June 22.

Russia had recently taken the initiative to organise the virtual meeting this month, as first reported by HT on June 13.

“A video conference of the foreign ministers of the three countries is planned on June 23,” Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a media briefing.



The border stand-off with China which has resulted in India warning Beijing of a serious impact on bilateral ties, is not on the agenda of the RIC meeting since the grouping, by convention, doesn’t take up bilateral issues.

“During this, the ministers will exchange their views on global political, economic and financial trends following the [Covid-19] pandemic as well as the opportunities for cooperation to overcome this existing crisis,” Maria Zakharova said, providing a broad outline of the discussions.

The situation in Afghanistan and regional connectivity projects such as the International North South Transport Corridor involving India, Russia and Iran are expected to figure in the agenda.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday also said that India expects the Chinese side to restrict its activities to the Chinese side of LAC. The message is consistent with India’s allegations that the clash on Monday was a direct result of Chinese soldiers attempting to erect a structure on the Indian side of the LAC in violation of the June 6 agreement reached between the commanders of the two sides.

Also Read: India warns China of serious impact on ties, Modi talks of ‘befitting’ reply

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ankur Rana helped create positivity during Covid-19
Jun 18, 2020 19:01 IST
Over 2,000 from Jalandhar dist registered online for job in a month
Jun 18, 2020 19:00 IST
Tamil Nadu class 12th results may be out in first week of July, says Minister K A Sengottaiyan
Jun 18, 2020 19:00 IST
On China, the error of judgement
Jun 18, 2020 18:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.