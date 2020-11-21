Sections
India crosses 130 million Covid-19 test mark, last 10 million in 10 days: Govt

With this, India’s cumulative tests have reached 130,657,808, including 1,066,022 in the last 24 hours. This is the third-highest number of tests globally, behind the United States and China.

Amid a fresh surge in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in several states, the total number of Covid-19 tests conducted in the country have crossed the 130 million mark, the government said on Saturday, adding that of these, the last 10 million came in just 10 days.

“India has crossed the landmark milestone of 13 crore tests. The last 1 crore tests conducted in just ten days,” the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) posted on Twitter. It also attached a graph showing India’s progression from 10 million tests to 130 million along with the tweet.

 

The number of tests done so far - 130,657,808 - is almost one-tenth of the country’s total population. Of these, 1,066,022 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, government data showed. The progression of India’s Covid-19 testing is as follows: 10 million (July 7), 20 million (August 3), 30 million (August 17), 40 million (August 29), 50 million (September 8), 60 million (September 17), 70 million (September 26), 80 Million (October 6), 90 million (October 14), 100 million (October 23), 110 million (November 2), 120 million (November 11) and 130 million (November 21).

India, the world’s second worst-affected country, is third in terms of total tests done. The United States, the worst-hit, has also tested more than any other country, having conducted nearly 180 million Covid-19 tests so far. China, where the virus originated and spread from last year, is second with 160 million tests. Russia, which has the fifth-highest number of cases, has also, at 71 million, conducted the fourth-highest number of tests. The United Kingdom is next with 40 million tests.

India’s total Covid-19 cases currently stand at 9,050,598 with 46,232 infections in the last 24 hours, health ministry’s data showed on Saturday. This includes 8,478,124 (93.67%) recovered cases, 439,747 (4.86%) active cases and 132,726 (1.47%) fatalities.

