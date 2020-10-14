Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / India crosses 7.2 million Covid-19 case mark with 63,509 new infections as cases rise marginally from a day ago

India crosses 7.2 million Covid-19 case mark with 63,509 new infections as cases rise marginally from a day ago

The country’s current Covid-19 caseload stands at 7,239,839, as per the Union health ministry’s dashboard. In the last 24 hours, the coronavirus disease claimed 730 lives, taking the death toll to 110,856.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 10:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Health workers register individuals for coronavirus testing, at Sector 30 District Hospital, in Noida (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

India’s Covid-19 tally on Wednesday crossed the 7.2 million case mark, as the country recorded 63,509 new infections in the last 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry’s dashboard.

(Click here for full Covid-19 coverage)

This latest rise in cases is a marginal increase from Tuesday’s spike of 55,342 as the country continues to report a relatively lesser number of infections per day.

(Also read: Delhi’s cinema halls to reopen from tomorrow)



However, despite the latest rise, the number of active cases in the country are still below the nine lakh mark, at 826,876 or 11.69% of the total number of cases. The number of discharged cases, meanwhile, rose to 6,301,927 with 74,632 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, more than the number of new cases.

The current death toll stands at 110,856 with 730 new fatalities in this period. Recoveries and deaths contribute 86.78% and 1.53% of the total number of cases respectively.

These latest figures come a day before the country starts reopening further, as cinema halls, schools, entertainment parks and swimming pools are set to open across the country with strict Covid-19 protocols in place. On September 30, in its guidelines for the fifth and current phase of the nationwide unlock, the Union home ministry had given permission for these places to reopen from October 15.

India continues to be the second worst-hit country, after the United States and is ahead of Brazil. However, it also has the highest number of recovered cases in the world, contributing to over 20% of global recoveries, a fact that the health ministry has frequently highlighted in its press briefings over the last few days.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India scoffs at China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off, cites 3 reasons
Oct 14, 2020 09:58 IST
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
Oct 14, 2020 08:22 IST
India has one of the lowest Covid-19 cases and deaths per million: Health ministry
Oct 14, 2020 10:45 IST
People will continue struggling for resolution of Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti
Oct 14, 2020 10:52 IST

latest news

‘Apple farmer’ Preity Zinta offers Shilpa Shetty new job after Manali video
Oct 14, 2020 10:54 IST
China accuses Taiwan of ‘infiltrating and damaging’ nation
Oct 14, 2020 10:51 IST
India has one of the lowest Covid-19 cases and deaths per million: Health ministry
Oct 14, 2020 10:45 IST
Indian Stocks Set to End Longest Winning Streak Since 2018
Oct 14, 2020 10:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.