India donates 10 ventilators to Nepal

Vinod Mohan Kwatra presented the ventilators to Nepali Army chief Gen Purna Chandra Thapa, who is also the honorary general of the Indian Army, during a ceremony held at the army headquarters in Kathmandu on Sunday.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 03:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(HT Photo)

The Indian Army has donated 10 ICU ventilators to the Nepali Army to support its efforts to cope with the Covid-19 crisis, with Indian ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra reaffirming New Delhi’s commitment to help the people of Nepal in prevailing over the pandemic.

Kwatra presented the ventilators to Nepali Army chief Gen Purna Chandra Thapa, who is also the honorary general of the Indian Army, during a ceremony held at the army headquarters in Kathmandu on Sunday.

“The Indian Army has a long record of extending support to the Nepali Army as a first responder for humanitarian assistance and relief. The gifting of ventilators is part of this continued humanitarian cooperation between the two armies,” said a statement from the Indian embassy in Kathmandu.

