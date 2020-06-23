Sections
Home / India News / India downgrades diplomatic ties with Pak, tells Islamabad to reduce staff by half

India downgrades diplomatic ties with Pak, tells Islamabad to reduce staff by half

India on Tuesday asked Pakistan to reduce its staff strength in the country by half, a decision that comes weeks after the police expelled two staffers at the high commission in...

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 18:08 IST

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Government officials told Hindustan Times that the high commissions in Delhi and Islamabad had an agreed strength of 110 officials. This strength has been halved to 55. (File photo)

India on Tuesday asked Pakistan to reduce its staff strength in the country by half, a decision that comes weeks after the police expelled two staffers at the high commission in Delhi on charges of spying. In the tit-for-tat action that followed, Pakistani security agencies picked two Indian high commission staffers in Islamabad, tortured them and framed them in a false case of a road accident and possession of fake currency.

The proposal, as first reported by Hindustan Times, had been moved as soon as horrifying details of the torture of two Indian staffers had come to light on June 16.

Government officials told Hindustan Times that the high commissions in Delhi and Islamabad had an agreed strength of 110 officials. This strength has been halved to 55. Since both the countries currently have about 90-plus staffers, this means that both countries would have to send back about 35 officials within the next one week.

The external affairs ministry on Tuesday summoned Pakistan’s Charge d’ Affaires Syed Haider Shah and told them about India’s continuing concern about the activities of officials of his mission who have been engaged in acts of espionage and dealing with terrorist organisations.



Back in Islamabad, Syed Haider Shah was told, Pakistan has engaged in a sustained campaign to intimidate the officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad from carrying on their legitimate diplomatic functions.

The two officials who had returned on Monday, the external affairs ministry said, had “provided graphic details of the barbaric treatment that they experienced at the hands of Pakistani agencies”.

“The behaviour of Pakistan and its officials is not in conformity with the Vienna Convention and bilateral agreements on the treatment of diplomatic and consular officials. On the contrary, it is an intrinsic element of a larger policy of supporting cross-border violence and terrorism,” the external affairs ministry said.

“Therefore, the Government of India has taken the decision to reduce the staff strength in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi by 50%. It would reciprocally reduce its own presence in Islamabad to the same proportion. This decision, which is to be implemented in seven days, was conveyed to the Pakistani Charge d’Affaires.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

We should have won gold at Jakarta: Vandana Katariya
Jun 23, 2020 18:09 IST
Recreational marijuana legalisation may boost traffic deaths
Jun 23, 2020 18:05 IST
Private hospitals in Rajasthan oppose fixing of Covid-19 treatment costs, govt warns of action
Jun 23, 2020 18:04 IST
Baby girl asks dad to jump in puddle. Video will turn your heart to mush
Jun 23, 2020 18:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.