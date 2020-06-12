Sections
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders

OCI card holders who wish to come to India on account of family emergencies like critical medical conditions of immediate family members or death have also been granted permission to travel to India.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 22:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Seafarers who have spent the past months working onboard vessels arrive at the Changi Airport to board their flight back home to India during a crew change amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su (REUTERS)

The Home Ministry on Friday eased restrictions on entry of foreign nationals into the country norms, allowing a larger number of Overseas Citizen of India cardholders and foreign nationals related to OCI cardholders or citizens to enter India.

The specific categories who have been issued permit to travel to India include minors who the OCI Card and whose parents are Indian nationals.

Government has also allowed married couples, where one spouse is an OCI card holder and the other is an Indian national, to enter the country.



Students who are OCI card holders, where at least one of their parents is an Indian citizen or an OCI card holder, can also travel to India.

