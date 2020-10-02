Sections
India encourages indigenous vaccine production, says PM Modi

We broke the inertia in the system of vaccine production in 2014, PM Modi said.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 22:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Vaishvik Bhartiya Vaigyanik (VAIBHAV) Summit through video conference in New Delhi. (PTI)

Amid ongoing discussions over the availability of Covid-19 vaccines in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India encourages indigenous vaccine production. The PM was inaugurating the Vaishvik Bharatiya Vaigyanik (VAIBHAV) Summit 2020 — a virtual summit of national and international researchers.

“In 2014, four new vaccines were introduced in our immunisation programme. This included an indigenously developed Rotavirus vaccine. Recently, we also gave market authorisation for an indigenously developed pneumococcal vaccine. We encourage indigenous vaccine production,” the PM said.

““We broke inertia in the system. The long break in vaccine production was broken in 2014,” the PM said.

“Our vaccine developers are active and globally competitive during this pandemic. Time is of the essence and we have committed to eliminate tuberculosis from India by 2025 , five years ahead of the deadline,” PM Modi added.

