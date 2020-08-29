Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / India enters Unlock 4 amid Covid-19: What is allowed, what remains closed

India enters Unlock 4 amid Covid-19: What is allowed, what remains closed

In Unlock 4, social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 20:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People wait to give their nasal swab samples to test for Covid-19 in Hyderabad. (AP)

India on Saturday issued fresh guidelines of lockdown in ‘Unock 4’, allowing opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones, marking gradual opening of the country and economy amid coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

While the MHA order allows certain phased re-opening of activities in the fourth round of unlock, it has continued to extend lockdown in containment zones till September 30.

An MHA release said that the new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and UTs and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments.

Also read | Unlock 4: Metro Rail services from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain closed



Here’s what is allowed in Unlock 4:



• Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21.



• Open air theatres will be permitted to open with effect from September 21.

• From September 21, outside containment zones, States/ UTs may permit upto 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ tele- counselling and related work.

• Metro rail will be allowed to operate from September 7 in a graded manner.

• There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

Also read | Unlock 4: Metro rail services to operate in graded manner from September 7

What remains closed:

• Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to September 30.

• Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres will continue to remain closed.

• International air travel, except as permitted by MHA, to remain suspended.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

90% NEET, JEE candidates from Bengal want to sit for exams, Mamata ‘ruining’ their future: Vijayvargiya
Aug 29, 2020 20:56 IST
Bihar increases salaries of teachers, librarians by 15% from April next year
Aug 29, 2020 20:52 IST
Covid-19: Govt extends lockdown in containment zones till Sept 30
Aug 29, 2020 20:55 IST
India enters Unlock 4 amid Covid-19: What is allowed, what remains closed
Aug 29, 2020 20:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.