Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / India expected to have Covid-19 vaccine in next few months: Harsh Vardhan

India expected to have Covid-19 vaccine in next few months: Harsh Vardhan

He said this potent social vaccine can stop the disease and it also forms the foundation of the ‘Jan Andolan’ against Covid-19.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 21:54 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, New Delhi

Union Health Minister says that India likely to have Covid-19 vaccine in the next few months (PTI)

India is expected to have a Covid-19 vaccine in a few months and the country should be in the process of delivering it to people in the next six months, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.

He made the comments at the Annual General Meeting of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) and St. John’s Ambulance.

“We are very much into the vaccine development process...in the next few months at the most we should have a vaccine and in the next six months we should be in the process of delivering the vaccine to the people of India,” he said.

Vardhan said to fight against Covid-19 the social vaccine of maintaining a distance of six feet should be followed, along with regular washing of hands and wearing of masks and face covers, especially in public places. “Maintaining a distance of six feet, regular washing of hands and wearing of masks/face covers, especially in public places can save lives along with livelihood, which has been the ultimate goal of government,” he said.

He said this potent social vaccine can stop the disease and it also forms the foundation of the ‘Jan Andolan’ against Covid-19.

Vardhan said IRCS, through its blood centres, has gone out of its way to ensure that there is no shortage of blood for the people in need. “Innovative ways of promotion of voluntary blood donation coupled with dedicated efforts of the staff, managers and volunteers have resulted into the 24/7 operations of blood services across the country,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
Oct 15, 2020 21:58 IST
‘Talks a work in progress’: S Jaishankar on India-China border row
Oct 15, 2020 21:19 IST
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: Chahal brings respite for RCB, removes Mayank
Oct 15, 2020 22:10 IST
Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, other J&K political parties team up for Article 370
Oct 15, 2020 21:29 IST

latest news

Centre to borrow Rs 1.10 lakh crore on behalf of states to meet GST shortfall
Oct 15, 2020 22:08 IST
Article 370 will not be restored till doomsday: J&K BJP
Oct 15, 2020 22:04 IST
Himachal logs five deaths, 295 new Covid cases
Oct 15, 2020 22:02 IST
Shooting during Covid is tough. I’m being vigilant: Karishma Tanna
Oct 15, 2020 22:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.