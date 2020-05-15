India faring better than other countries in combating Covid-19, no need to create panic: MoS for Health

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Friday said that India is doing better in comparison to other countries in the fight against COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI, Choubey said that maximum people, who have tested positive for COVID-19, do not have any symptoms.

“Today, around 10 per cent people among COVID-19 positive cases are those who are showing symptoms of cough, cold or fever, and less than five per cent people are those, who are needed to be on the ventilator or given oxygen or be in the ICU,” said Choubey.

He went on to highlight that roughly 0.37 per cent are on a ventilator, 2.37 in ICU and 1.89 per cent on oxygen support. These figures are for the last 48 hours.

“We can say that we are in better condition and there is no need to create any kind of panic,” Choubey said.

With an increase of 3,967 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India’s count of coronavirus cases reached 81,970 cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

According to the latest figures, 51,401 patients are active coronavirus cases while 27,919 patients have been cured/discharged and one patient has been migrated. With 100 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths now stands at 2,649.