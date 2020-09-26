Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘India feels absence of PM with the depth of Manmohan Singh’: Rahul Gandhi’s birthday wishes to Congress veteran

‘India feels absence of PM with the depth of Manmohan Singh’: Rahul Gandhi’s birthday wishes to Congress veteran

“His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all,” Gandhi said. “Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 15:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh. (Reuters)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended wishes to the former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his 88th birthday. Taking to Twitter to wish the party veteran, Gandhi said that “India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh”.

“His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all,” Gandhi said. “Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead,” he added.

Wishes poured in from all quarters for Manmohan Singh who served two consecutive terms as the country’s prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

Describing the leader as among the world’s most competent ones, Congress Party wrote “Dr. Manmohan Singh’s vision for our nation is uncompromising,” on its official Twitter handle.



Also read | Manmohan Singh birthday: Former prime minister turns 88

“In his journey towards greatness, he took a billion people along. One of the most competent world leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh’s vision for our Nation is uncompromising. India is forever indebted to this great son for leading her through highs and lows,” Congress said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished Manmohan Singh on Twitter.

“Birthday greetings to Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray to Almighty that he is blessed with a long and healthy life,” PM Modi said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished Singh on Twitter. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also wished good health more productive years in public life for Singh.

“Greetings to former Prime Minister and Economist Dr. Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. Wishing him good health and more productive years in public life,” she wrote on Twitter.

Born in 1932, Singh hails from Gah village, now in Pakistan. He completed his Economics Tripos at the University of Cambridge. He also has a doctorate from Oxford. He is a renowned economist, credited for introducing sweeping reforms in the 1990s.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India grants $15 million to Sri Lanka to promote Buddhist ties
Sep 26, 2020 15:29 IST
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
Sep 26, 2020 14:07 IST
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
Sep 26, 2020 15:31 IST
Delhi to appoint consultant for 24X7 water supply, to cut leakages: Kejriwal
Sep 26, 2020 14:19 IST

latest news

Watching him walk out to bat is scary, he’s like a wrestler: Karthik
Sep 26, 2020 15:52 IST
Sher-e-Kashmir University introduces high-density pears
Sep 26, 2020 15:49 IST
Aamir Khan spotted shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Delhi
Sep 26, 2020 15:48 IST
Thoothukudi custodial deaths: CBI files charge sheet naming 9 police personnel for torturing father, son
Sep 26, 2020 15:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.