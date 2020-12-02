Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / India forms high-level committee to implement Paris Agreement targets

India forms high-level committee to implement Paris Agreement targets

The high-level inter-ministerial Apex Committee for Implementation of Paris Agreement will be chaired by enviroment ministry secretary and its purpose would be to generate a coordinated response on climate change matters

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 15:23 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar. (File photo)

The Centre has constituted a high-level ministerial committee for the implementation of the targets under the Paris agreement on the climate crisis.

“In another move that re-affirms India’s seriousness to ‘walk the talk’ on climate change, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has constituted a high-level inter-ministerial Apex Committee for Implementation of Paris Agreement (AIPA) under the chairmanship of Secretary, MoEFCC,” the ministry said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“The purpose of AIPA is to generate a coordinated response on climate change matters that ensures India is on track towards meeting its obligations under the Paris Agreement including its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC).”

Also read | India inches towards first marine ‘designated area’ off Maharashtra coast



Signed in 2016, the agreement under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change deals with greenhouse gas emissions mitigation, adaptation, and finance. It sets out a global framework to avoid climate change by limiting global warming to well below 2°C and pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5°C. It also aims to strengthen countries’ ability to deal with the impacts of the climate crisis and supports them in their efforts.



India is also one of the signatories.

The high-level committee of senior officials from 14 ministries will oversee the progress in the implementation of India’s NDC and receive periodic information updates to monitor, review and revisit climate goals to fulfill the requirements of the agreement.

Another key function of AIPA would be to operate as a national authority to regulate carbon markets in India under the agreement.

It will also formulate guidelines for the consideration of projects or activities, issue guidelines on carbon pricing, market mechanism, and other similar instruments that have a bearing on climate change and NDCs.

The committee will engage with the private sector as well as multi, bi-lateral agencies in the field of climate change and provide guidance for aligning their actions with national priorities.

“The year 2021 would mark the beginning of the implementation of the Paris Agreement and constitution of AIPA is central to strengthening the national systems and institutional arrangements for implementation and monitoring of climate actions. It will also ensure that India maintains its climate leadership as one of the few countries in the world whose climate actions are consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement,” the environment statement said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
Dec 02, 2020 15:42 IST
China ‘planned’ Galwan Valley clash, US commission says in report to Congress
Dec 02, 2020 14:30 IST
‘Nobody taking anything away, new film city being developed in UP’: Yogi Adityanath
Dec 02, 2020 15:56 IST
SpiceJet to provide logistical support for Covid-19 vaccine delivery
Dec 02, 2020 14:55 IST

latest news

Chhattisgarh govt to ensure admission of NEET qualified students from remote areas in private colleges
Dec 02, 2020 16:05 IST
Glucosamine may reduce overall death rates
Dec 02, 2020 16:05 IST
HPCC issues notice to 12 Mandi Congress leaders for indiscipline
Dec 02, 2020 16:03 IST
Facilitate academic fraternity to work on cyber security, awareness measures: UGC tells varsities
Dec 02, 2020 16:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.