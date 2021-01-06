India, France to hold annual strategic dialogue tomorrow; Doval to lead Indian side

On December 7, French President Macron had called Prime Minister Modi and both leaders discussed several issues including digital and strategic autonomy, deepening of defence cooperation, Indo-Pacific, and the security environment in Asia and West Asia. (Reuters file photo)

India and France will hold their annual strategic dialogue on Thursday in Delhi, the ministry of external affairs said on Wednesday. National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval will lead the Indian delegation while the French side would be led by Emmanuel Bonne, who is the diplomatic advisor to President Emmanuel Macron.

“The two sides will hold discussions on wide-ranging bilateral and global issues. Emmanuel Bonne will also call on other Indian dignitaries. The last edition of the Strategic Dialogue was held in February 2020 in Paris,” the ministry stated in its release.

The announcement of the meet comes after France had welcomed India’s fresh stint at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for a period of two years. French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said on January 1 that France was eager to work side by side to uphold international law, fight terror and defend multilateralism. “France welcomes India as it joins UNSC for next 2 yrs. We are eager to work side by side to uphold international law, fight terrorism & defend multilateralism,” Lenain had tweeted.

Bilateral relations between India and France remarkably deepened strategically in recent years with both countries sharing the same vision for a new balanced multipolar world, which must be based on the rule of law, according to news agency ANI.

On December 7, French President Macron had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and both leaders discussed several issues including digital and strategic autonomy, deepening of defence cooperation, Indo-Pacific, and the security environment in Asia and West Asia. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said PM Modi had conveyed condolences for the recent terror attacks in France and reiterated India’s support to the latter in the fight against terror, radicalism and extremism.

“Spoke with my friend @EmmanuelMacron on the challenges and opportunities presented by the post-Covid world. India stands by France in its fight against terrorism & extremism. The India-France partnership is a force for good in the world, including in the Indo-Pacific,” PM Modi had tweeted.