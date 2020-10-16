Sections
India has one of lowest Covid-19 deaths per million population globally: Govt

India has one of lowest Covid-19 deaths per million population globally: Govt

As on Thursday, the toll from the disease stood at 111,266 which puts the case fatality rate at 1.52%.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 08:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Healthcare workers during Covid-19 screening and swab test at Aarey Milk Colony in Mumbai on Thursday. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

India continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) compared to other countries across the world, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Friday.

At least 22 states and Union territories have lower deaths per million population than the national average that is currently pegged at 80, the ministry added. “Some States/UTs are performing better and reporting much lower deaths/million population than the national average,” it tweeted.

According to government data, Mizoram has reported no fatalities due to the viral disease, the lowest per million population deaths were reported by Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (3), followed by Bihar (8), Nagaland (10) and Arunachal Pradesh (18). The most number of deaths (per million population) in the country were reported from Tripura (77), Uttarakhand (71), West Bengal (58) and Haryana (57).

 



The ministry credited the improved infrastructure for enabling promising results. “Enhanced medical infrastructure, strengthened critical care capacities of ICU doctors, adherence to Standard Treatment Protocol, and tireless efforts of doctors, paramedics & various #COVID19 warriors have collectively resulted in these outcomes,” it said in another tweet.

As on Thursday, the toll from the disease stood at 111,266 which puts the case fatality rate at 1.52%. The caseload in the country has surpassed 7.3 million with 812,390 active cases, while more than 6.3 million people have recovered from the infection in home isolation or Covid-19 designated hospitals.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has said that a vaccine against the deadly disease is expected in a few months and its distribution will begin in the next six months. He reiterated the need to follow social distancing protocols, wash hands regularly and wear face masks and added this “potent social vaccine can stop the disease and it also forms the foundation of the Jan Andolan against Covid-19.”

