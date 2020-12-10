Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020

‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020

‘We are committed to supporting the economic growth of India,” the Walmart CEO said.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 19:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Doug McMillon, CEO and president, Walmart Inc. (HT Photo)

On a day when Walmart Inc. announced a mega deal with India starting 2027, CEO and president Doug McMillon shared Walmart’s vision for business in India and much more. “India has a potential to become really special and we think it’s on its way to doing that,” McMillon said on Thursday while in conversation with HT’s editor-in-chief R. Sukumar.

McMillon said that India has “a remarkably competitive environment“. The Walmart CEO said that although the company’s business is still in the early stages in India, he is confident of “growing together”.

“We are committed to supporting the economic growth of India and this includes providing a resource to local partners and taking ‘Made in India’ products global,” McMillon stated.

Also read: Walmart CEO on journey from ‘chaos’ to ‘gaining clarity’ amid pandemic



“We believe India is entering into a new era and there is a lot of potential for the growth of exports from India,” McMillon added.



McMillon described India as an important part of the Walmart story.

“All the work we have done here is important to us because we believe in your country’s people and potential for a long time now,” he added.

On Thursday, Walmart announced that it will triple its exports of goods from India to $10 billion annually by 2027. The move is likely to give a boost to PM Modi’s ‘Make in India’ pitch as well as to the MSME sector, among others.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP goons attack Sisodia’s residence ‘in police presence,’ alleges AAP
Dec 10, 2020 18:57 IST
HTLS 2020: Walmart CEO on journey from ‘chaos’ to ‘gaining clarity’ amid pandemic
Dec 10, 2020 19:11 IST
Govt ready for talks, urge farmer leaders to go through the proposal: Tomar
Dec 10, 2020 17:26 IST
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
Dec 10, 2020 18:47 IST

latest news

Mumbai FYJC admissions: Over 2.04 lakh seats remain vacant after round 2, third merit list on December 15
Dec 10, 2020 19:30 IST
EU on brink of landmark budget, virus recovery fund deal, says Hungary PM
Dec 10, 2020 19:23 IST
AIIMS nursing posts: Reservation for women long overdue, says Delhi HC
Dec 10, 2020 19:20 IST
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
Dec 10, 2020 19:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.