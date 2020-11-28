Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / India has practically achieved pre-2020 climate action targets, says Prakash Javadekar

India has practically achieved pre-2020 climate action targets, says Prakash Javadekar

The knowledge portal will help in disseminating knowledge among citizens about all the major steps government is taking at both national and international levels to address climate change issues.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 07:57 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar . (PTI)

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Friday launched the “India Climate Change Knowledge Portal” through a virtual event where he said that India has practically achieved its pre-2020 climate action targets.

“Happy to inform that India has practically achieved its Pre-2020 #ClimateAction targets. Although India is not responsible for historical emissions, India, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, is leading the world on ClimateAction @moefcc,” Javadekar tweeted.

 

Expressing happiness over the web portal launch, Javadekar said the portal will be a “single point information resource” which provides information on the different climate initiatives taken by various line ministries enabling users to access updated status on these initiatives.

According to a release issued by the ministry of environment, the portal captures sector-wise adaptation and mitigation actions that are being taken by the various line ministries in one place including updated information on their implementation. The knowledge portal will help in disseminating knowledge among citizens about all the major steps government is taking at both national and international levels to address climate change issues.

Also Read | HTLS 2020: ‘No real Covid impact on highway projects’, says Nitin Gadkari

The eight major components included in the knowledge portal are - India’s Climate Profile, National Policy Framework, India’s NDC goals, Adaptation Actions, Mitigation Actions, Bilateral and Multilateral Cooperation, International Climate Negotiations and Reports & Publications.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal’s PM Oli stuns China, tells envoy Yanqi to steer clear of party politics
Nov 28, 2020 08:01 IST
J&K goes to polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
Nov 28, 2020 08:48 IST
PM Modi to visit 3 drug development centres today to review Covid-19 vaccine progress
Nov 28, 2020 08:55 IST
Protest may intensify, farmers from 4 states look to join stir
Nov 28, 2020 07:05 IST

latest news

Ira Khan talks about living by her own: ‘It’s a nice feeling’
Nov 28, 2020 09:13 IST
Los Angeles virus restrictions to halt nearly all gatherings
Nov 28, 2020 09:07 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Protest may intensify, farmers from 4 states look to join stir and all the latest news
Nov 28, 2020 09:03 IST
Delhi govt did nothing despite warned of Covid surge: Centre tells SC
Nov 28, 2020 08:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.