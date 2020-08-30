Sections
India has record single-day infections as coronavirus hits hinterland

As many 78,761 new cases were reported Sunday, according to data from the health ministry. The US had set the previous highest number for a single day at 77,638 on July 17, according to Agence-France Presse.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 17:26 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai,

A health worker in PPE coveralls takes a swab sample from a boy for coronavirus testing at LDA Kanpur Road in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo by Dheeraj Dhawan / Hindustan Times)

India announced a record number of coronavirus infections for a single day as the world’s second-most populous nation becomes the latest epicenter of the pandemic that has already swept through Europe, the US and South America.

From a former president to multiple ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, the virus has spread further from India’s biggest cities to its vast hinterland, where most of the population lives and health infrastructure is mostly archaic. India has the most number of confirmed cases worldwide after the US and Brazil, while it’s fourth in the overall list of deceased.

With one of the world’s fastest-growing epidemics but also one of the lowest testing rates, India in late June started to use quick antigen tests to ramp up detection. But the tests, which can report false negatives as much 50% of the time, threaten to obscure the true picture of its outbreak, further challenging containment efforts.



Between 25%-30% of the country’s daily tests now are rapid antigen tests, Balram Bhargava, the director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research, told reporters at a briefing in New Delhi. It was the first time India’s premier research group had broken down the testing data -- the ICMR’s website still does not specify what type of tests are being done in its daily data.

Despite the surge in recent weeks, India continues to ease the restrictions as the economy faces the biggest contraction in four decades. The government announced new re-opening steps on Aug. 29 that includes permitting metro rail services to resume in a graded manner from Sept. 7, and barring provinces from local lockdowns other than in containment zones.

