Sections
Home / India News / ‘India has seen migrants’ pain but BJP has not’: Sonia Gandhi

‘India has seen migrants’ pain but BJP has not’: Sonia Gandhi

This is the fourth phase of lockdown, which is set to end on May 31.

Updated: May 28, 2020 13:20 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A free and safe ride home, said Sonia Gandhi, must be ensured for the thousands of migrants, who are suddenly out of jobs because of nationwide lockdown.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday spotlighted how the country is witnessing a “dard ka manzar (immense pain)” as migrant workers are trudging the highways, many among them bare foot, to get home amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

This is the fourth phase of lockdown, which is set to end on May 31.

“Unka darr, unki siski, unki peeda desh main sabne suni, par shayad sarkar ne nahi (Everyone saw their pain, heard their cries, but may be the government has still not seen it),” said Sonia Gandhi in a video message to migrants.

The video is part of the party’s ‘SpeakUp’ campaign to help raise the voice of the poor, migrants, small businesses and the middle class people before the central government.



The Congress president urged the Central government to provide every poor family Rs 7,500 for the next six months to tide over the difficulties. She also said they should be given Rs 10,000 immediately.

A free and safe ride home, said Gandhi, must be ensured for the thousands of migrants, who are suddenly out of jobs because of nationwide lockdown.

To make sure migrants returning home have gainful employment, Sonia Gandhi requested the government to hike the working mandays in NREGA to 200.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while laying out the final tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, had said the government will now allocate an additional Rs 40,000 crore to MGNREGA to provide employment boost. This amount is in addition to a little over Rs 61,000 crore budgeted for 2020-21.

On Tuesday, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre and states, saying there have been “inadequacies and certain lapses” on their part in dealing with the migrant workers’ situation. The court ordered the Centre and the states to immediately provide transport, food and shelter free of cost to the stranded workers.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Odisha priest beheads man following dreams that it would end Covid-19
May 28, 2020 13:32 IST
Naagin producer confirms ‘few characters will be out’ of the show soon
May 28, 2020 13:23 IST
Gru and Minions urge handwashing, fun at home in new coronavirus PSA
May 28, 2020 13:21 IST
Pakistan uses militant-tracking tech to hunt virus
May 28, 2020 13:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.