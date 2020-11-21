‘India has set target of cutting carbon footprint by 30-35%,’ says PM Modi

The country has set a target of reducing its carbon footprint by 30-35%, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Efforts are being made to increase the use of natural gas capacity four times in this decade, and work is also on to nearly double the oil refining capacity in the next five years, PM Modi added.

“Today you are entering the industry at a time when due to pandemic, major changes are taking place in the energy sector of the whole world. In these times, there is potential for growth in the energy sector in India today, and in entrepreneurship too,” he said while addressing the convocation ceremony of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU).

PM Modi encouraged the students to have faith in their purpose, and face challenges with confidence. “It’s not that successful people don’t have problems. But he who accepts challenges, confronts them and defeats them, he who solves problems, succeeds,” he said. “Only those who have a sense of responsibility are successful in life. Those who have a sense of burden always fail,” he added.

PM Modi also said that work is underway to strengthen the start-ups in the energy sector, and a special fund has been allocated for the purpose. “If you have any idea, product or a concept that you want to incubate, then this fund will be a good opportunity for you, and a gift from the government,” he said.

“The youth of the 21st century has to move forward with a ‘clean slate’. The mindset of some people. that nothing will change for the better, is problematic and has to be changed. A clean heart means clear intentions,” he added.

(With agency inputs)