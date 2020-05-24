India hopes 3-day ceasefire in Afghanistan will be further extended

A young boy carries a sack of goods on his back walks past a wall depicting Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, left, and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP/ File photo)

India has joined other countries such as the US, Germany and Iran in welcoming a three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan, saying it hopes the truce will be further extended in order to address the humanitarian situation in the war-torn country.

The Taliban announced the ceasefire for Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday evening. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani welcomed the ceasefire and extended an offer of peace from his government. He also instructed Afghan security forces to comply with the three-day ceasefire and to “defend only if attacked”.

The external affairs ministry said in a statement on Sunday: “India welcomes the understanding reached for a ceasefire in Afghanistan for three days during the Eid. We hope that this ceasefire would extend further and become permanent to address the dire humanitarian situation resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and pave the way for durable peace and stability for the people of Afghanistan.”

The statement added, “India stands with the people of Afghanistan in their quest for enduring peace, security, sovereignty, and prosperity.”

On Sunday, Ghani announced his government will release up to 2,000 Taliban prisoners as a goodwill gesture in response to the ceasefire, and take further steps in the peace process.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo welcomed the announcement of the truce by the Taliban and the Afghan government’s offer to reciprocate. “We worked hard to achieve this moment, and I hope that this respite from conflict gives Afghan people the space and security they deserve to celebrate Eid, while allowing the Taliban and the government the opportunity to take additional steps toward a peaceful future for their country,” he said in a statement.

Iran welcomed the truce and said it hoped the gesture will help build further confidence in the peace process.

The Taliban had last called for a ceasefire during Eid in June 2018. However, violence has significantly increased in Afghanistan since the US and the Taliban signed a deal in February and the world community has been calling for a reduction in violence so that the fraying peace process can be taken forward.