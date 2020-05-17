India hopes Afghan political deal will end externally sponsored terrorism

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (R) and his rival Abdullah Abdullah (L) interact with eachother ahead of signing a power-sharing deal agreement at the Presidential Palace in Kabul. (AFP)

India on Sunday said it hoped the deal between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah will lead to fresh efforts for peace in the war-torn country and an end to externally sponsored terror.

While calling for an immediate ceasefire to bolster the Afghan peace process, a statement issued by the external affairs ministry expressed deep concern at the enhanced violence and terrorism in Afghanistan.

Ghani and Abdullah signed a power-sharing deal on Sunday after months of political discord triggered by last year’s disputed presidential election. The final result of the election was announced only in February and both leaders had claimed victory.

A statement issued by the external affairs ministry welcomed the political agreement concluded in Kabul and said: “India hopes the Political Agreement and creation of the High Council of National Reconciliation will result in renewed efforts for establishing enduring peace and stability and putting an end to externally sponsored terrorism and violence.”

India, the statement added, has “consistently supported inclusive governance, national unity, strong institutions, constitutional order, rights of all sections of society and the territorial integrity of Afghanistan”.

It added, “The continuing and enhanced violence and terror in Afghanistan is a matter of deep concern. India calls for an immediate ceasefire and assistance to the people of Afghanistan to deal with the humanitarian situation arising from Covid-19.”

The Indian government has been watching with growing concern both a spike in violence in Afghanistan and the role being given to Pakistan in the US efforts to implement a deal with the Taliban. These concerns were conveyed to the US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, when he recently visited New Delhi.

Khalilzad called on India to engage with the Taliban, though people familiar with developments said the government is yet to decide on this issue.

According to the final result of the Afghan election announced in February. Ghani was declared president by the Election Commission after securing a slightly higher percentage of votes than Abdullah.

Abdullah will now lead the High Council of National Reconciliation with executive authority and his team will have a 50% share in the cabinet.