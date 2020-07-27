India much better off because of right decisions at right time: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of the ICMR’s ‘high-throughput’ coronavirus testing facilities in Mumbai, Kolkata and Nodia (ANI )

Prime Minister Narenda Modi said Monday that India is in a much better situation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic because of the right decisions at the right time.

“The right decisions at right time means Indian is better off than other countries, Our death rate is less than may leading countries and our recoveries is more than many countries,” Modi said at the launch of the ICMR’s ‘high-throughput’ coronavirus testing facilities in Mumbai, Kolkata and Nodia.

“There are more than 11,000 covid facilities centres, more than 11 lakh isolation beds. More than 5 laks tests are being carried out daily … the mission is to save every Indian,” he said in his address after a virtual inauguration of the labs.

The Prime Minister said Mumbai, Kolkata and Noida are economic power houses that draw thousands of young Indians in search of jobs.

“The high-tech labs launched will add more strength to the three centres….10,000 more tests will now be possible daily,” he said.

Modi said the new labs will also help fight against other diseases.

“These labs will not be limited to Covid-19 tests only. “In future they will be used to test for dengue, HIV, hepatitis, etc” he said..

The Prime Minister also said it was remarkable the way India rose to the challenge to prepare the human resources to fight the pandemic.

“Another major challenge was to prepare the human resources in the country for the fight against coronavirus.

In the short time that our paramedics, ANM, anganwadi and other health and civil workers have been trained, it is also unprecedented,” Modi said.