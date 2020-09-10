India inches closer to 100,000 daily Covid-19 case mark

Sections
Updated: Sep 10, 2020 04:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Health care worker during Covid-19 Swab testing camp inside a Municipal dispensary at Baiganwadi, Govandi in Mumbai. (HT Photo)

India added 95,950 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, data compiled by HT from across the states showed, setting yet another grim record and taking the nation closer to the 100,000 daily cases benchmark that no other country in the world has ever come close to crossing.

The latest numbers put total cases at 4.46 million and 1,152 new casualties recorded over the past 24 hours took the death toll to 75,062. In terms of infections, India is second only to the United States’s 6.5 million. In terms of deaths, India is third with the US having recorded over 194,000 fatalities and Brazil over 128,000.

Maharashtra, the country’s second most populous state, continues to add the highest numbers (23,577 on Wednesday). Andhra Pradesh (10,418) was the only other state with infections in four digits, followed by Karnataka’s 9,540.

Karnataka, however, added the second highest number of fatalities (128), behind Maharashtra’s 380. Experts and government officials have recently made appeals to people to maintain necessary precautions such as wearing masks and maintaining distance, with the festive season beginning next week fast emerging as a major worry.



