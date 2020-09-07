India inches closer towards hypersonic weapons

Picture for representational purpose only. The first flight test of the HSTDV last June was unsuccessful. (AP)

India on Monday successfully flight tested the hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle (HSTDV) for the first time from Dr Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, officials said, calling it a significant leap in indigenous defence technologies.

With this mission, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has demonstrated capabilities for developing highly complex technology that will serve as the building block for next generation hypersonic weapons that can travel at six times the speed of sound, the officials said.

DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy congratulated all the scientists, researchers and other personnel associated with the mission for their resolute and unwavering efforts towards strengthening the country’s defence capabilities.

“The DRDO has today successfully flight tested the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system. With this success, all critical technologies are now established to progress to the next phase,” defence minister Rajnath Singh wrote on Twitter.

The development comes at a time when self-reliance in the defence sector is a top priority for the government.

“I congratulate DRDO on this landmark achievement towards realising PM’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. I spoke to the scientists associated with the project and congratulated them on this great achievement. India is proud of them,” Singh said in another tweet.