India inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces at Galwan: Rajnath Singh

Singh said, while speaking in the Lok Sabha on the second day Monsoon Session of Parliament, that India is ready to handle any situation.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 16:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Defence minister Rajnath Singh is seen in this file photo. (AP Photo )

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday India’s armed forces have foiled the transgression attempts by China in Ladakh amid the standoff between the two countries at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Singh said, while speaking in the Lok Sabha on the second day Monsoon Session of Parliament, that India is ready to handle any situation. He added that Indian soldiers have laid down their lives to ensure that Chinese designs are foiled pointing to the violent standoff at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh earlier this year.

“They also sent a very strong message by imposing heavy casualties on the Chinese PLA,” Singh said.

China, the defence minister said, has not been honouring the customary alignment of its boundary with India and that New Delhi and Beijing have different perceptions about the border amid the standoff between the two countries at the LAC.



Singh said India and China border issue remains unresolved and that there has been no mutually acceptable solution.

“Both India and China agree that to maintain peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas, it is essential for the further development of bilateral relations... There are many agreements and protocols between both the countries to maintain peace and tranquillity on the border,” Singh said.

“We have told China through diplomatic channels that the attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements,” Singh said.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. On September 11, both countries agreed on five points to guide their approach to the situation on the LAC.

They included disengagement of troops and easing of tensions, following talks between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the margins of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet in Moscow on Thursday.

