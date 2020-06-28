India is planning to topple my govt over map row: Nepal PM

New Delhi

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday accused India of being behind a conspiracy to topple him for publishing the country’s new map that depicts Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as part of Nepalese territory. India has traditionally claimed these, and Nepal’s new claim has worsened relations between the two nations.

Oli made the remarks while addressing a meeting held in Kathmandu to mark the birth anniversary of late communist leader Madan Bhandari. The comments come at a time when Oli is facing intense criticism from within the ruling Nepal Communist Party for his governance and handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and there is a theory that, just like the map crisis that he precipitated, he may be creating a bogey of a coup to stay ahead.

“A conspiracy is being hatched to remove me for releasing the country’s new map and getting it adopted through Parliament. In light of these discussions, the media reports from New Delhi, [the Indian] embassy’s activities and meetings in different hotels in Kathmandu, it’s not difficult to understand how people are openly active to topple me,” Oli said, speaking in Nepali.

He added, “There is a race to remove me. It has been said people who commit such crimes should not be allowed to stay. Printing a map is called a crime.”

There was no immediate reaction to Oli’s remarks from Indian officials. The Indian side has described Nepal’s new map as an “artificial enlargement of territorial claims” and said the onus is on the Nepalese side to create a positive atmosphere for talks to resolve the border row.

On June 18, Nepal’s President Bidya Devi Bhandari signed the bill to give legal backing to the new map after it was approved by both houses of Parliament.

During an ongoing meeting of the standing committee of the Nepal Communist Party, Oli has faced withering criticism from the faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”. A majority of members of the committee are with Prachanda and Oli skipped the committee’s session on Friday. Oli has also said several times that his stance on a nationalistic issue such as the new map will lead to efforts to oust him.

“Nepal’s nationalism is not so weak that someone can dream of removing the country’s prime minister for publishing the new map and making it part of the Constitution...It is unthinkable,” Oli said on Sunday.

Nepal hadn’t made a mistake as it has only asked for its own land back, and it has not claimed or tried to grab anyone else’s land, he said.

Oli also contended he had been removed as the premier in 2016 for signing a transport and transit agreement with China. “Now, they’re having the same dream because the constitutional amendment has been passed and the map has been issued. They are upset on the inside for this crime being committed,” he said.

He added that he didn’t covet the post but it was essential for him to remain. If he stepped down at this juncture, it would set a wrong precedent and any other premier who spoke in favour of Nepal would also be forced to quit, he said.

The new map became a popular issue among the public and gained widespread backing from all political parties. However, experts said Oli himself doesn’t enjoy the same sort of popularity within his own party.

Experts said Oli’s remarks pointed to bilateral ties hitting a new low. Constantino Xavier of Brookings India said in a tweet: “Whether he is right or not, PM Oli’s remarks reflect his internal weakness [and] concern [and a] total breakdown in ties with India.”