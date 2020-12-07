India is proud of army’s heroic service and selfless sacrifice: PM Modi on Armed Forces Flag Day

Armed Forces Flag Day is marked in India every year on December 7 to honour martyrs and the men in uniform who serve India. (ANI/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his gratitude to the armed forces and their families on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day and said India is proud of their heroic service and sacrifice. “Armed Forces Flag Day is a day to express gratitude to our armed forces & their families. India is proud of their heroic service & selfless sacrifice. Do contribute towards welfare of our forces. This gesture will help so many of our brave personnel & their families,” PM Modi tweeted.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also saluted the service and valour of the Indian armed forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day. “On Armed Forces Flag Day, I salute the valour and service of the Indian Armed Forces. This day reminds us of our solemn duty to ensure the welfare of ex-Servicemen, differently-abled soldiers and the families of those who lost their lives defending the nation,” Singh tweeted.

Expressing his gratitude towards the armed forces and their families, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda said, “On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, I express my gratitude to the member of the Armed Forces & their families for their courage and sacrifice for the nation. Let’s take pledge to contribute towards the welfare of families of the brave personnel.”

Armed Forces Flag Day is marked in India every year on December 7 to honour martyrs and the men in uniform who serve India. Citizens are urged to make voluntary contributions towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund for the welfare of personnel and ex-servicemen, their family members and also to rehabilitate those injured in battles.