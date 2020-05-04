Sections
Home / India News / India lodges ‘strong protest’ over Pakistan SC’s poll order on ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’

India lodges ‘strong protest’ over Pakistan SC’s poll order on ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’

The Pakistani court had last week allowed the amendment to the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Order of 2018 to conduct the general elections in September as well as for setting up a caretaker government during the interregnum period.

Updated: May 04, 2020 12:18 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray,

“It was clearly conveyed that the entire Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India by virtue of its fully legal and irrevocable accession,” MEA has said. (Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)

India has lodged a strong protest with Islamabad against Pakistan Supreme Court’s order allowing general elections in the so-called “Gilgit-Baltistan” region and asked it to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.

The Pakistani court had last week allowed the amendment to the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Order of 2018 to conduct the general elections in September as well as for setting up a caretaker government during the interregnum period.

Also read: Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) said India made a “demarche”, formal diplomatic representations, to a senior Pakistani diplomat to protest Pakistan’s efforts to bring “material change” in Pakistan-occupied territories.

“It was clearly conveyed that the entire Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India by virtue of its fully legal and irrevocable accession,” MEA has said.



“The government of Pakistan or its judiciary has no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it. India completely rejects such actions and continued attempts to bring material changes in Pakistan occupied areas of the Indian territory of J-K,” it said.

Also read: Can’t locate UNSC listed terrorists in Pak, Imran Khan govt tells UNSC panel

India’s position in the matter is reflected in the resolution passed by Parliament in 1994 by consensus, it said.

“It was further conveyed that such actions can neither hide the illegal occupation of parts of Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh by Pakistan nor the grave human rights violations, exploitation and denial of freedom to the people residing in Pakistan occupied territories for the past seven decades,” it said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India lodges ‘strong protest’ over Pakistan SC’s poll order on ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’
May 04, 2020 12:18 IST
Congress will pay for rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi
May 04, 2020 09:27 IST
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
May 04, 2020 11:00 IST
We took Bedi, Prasanna to cleaners; robbed them: Pak legend Miandad
May 04, 2020 12:32 IST

latest news

Google starts making music discovery easier for you, here’s how
May 04, 2020 12:41 IST
Lockdown 3.0: Many throng Gurugram borders, turned back
May 04, 2020 12:39 IST
Ratan Tata takes on fake news again, says didn’t write quote attributed to him
May 04, 2020 12:39 IST
Tiger sings Varun’s song at i For India concert, earns praise from actor
May 04, 2020 12:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.