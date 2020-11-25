Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel

India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel

The two leased MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAVs arrived in India in early November and began undertaking missions last week, say officials.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 19:10 IST

By Rahul Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo of MQ-9B SeaGuardian. (Photo: Sourced)

The Indian Navy has leased two MQ-9B SeaGuardian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from the United States to boost its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, in the midst of the border row with China in the Ladakh theatre, officials familiar with developments said on Wednesday.

The UAVs have been leased for one year, the officials said, asking not to be named.

The hi-tech UAVs are a variant of the Predator B drones manufactured by US firm General Atomics and have been based at the Naval Air Station Rajali in Tamil Nadu, where the Indian Navy’s fleet of P-8I long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft is also based.

The UAVs arrived in India in early November and began undertaking missions last week, the officials said.



The MQ-9B is the first piece of military hardware to be leased by India after the government announced new weapon-buying procedures that allowed the option of leasing military hardware.

The Defence Acquisition Procedure-2020, which came into effect on October 1, permits the leasing of military hardware to cut down on costs associated with buying weapons and systems.

Capable of operating at an altitude of 40,000 feet, the MQ-9B UAVs have an endurance of 30 hours and a range of more than 5,000 nautical miles - capabilities that will allow the Indian Navy to keep vast areas of the Indian Ocean Region under surveillance, the officials said.

India plans to induct a total of 30 such UAVs, including armed versions, for the three services.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel
Nov 25, 2020 19:10 IST
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall after 2 am on Thursday: NDRF chief
Nov 25, 2020 20:08 IST
Drones, micro-chillers may be needed for delivery of Covid vaccines
Nov 25, 2020 18:47 IST
Explained: When and how will Covid-19 vaccines become available around the world?
Nov 25, 2020 20:09 IST

latest news

MMR’s air quality turns poor after Diwali
Nov 25, 2020 20:09 IST
Explained: When and how will Covid-19 vaccines become available around the world?
Nov 25, 2020 20:09 IST
After Maharashtra cabinet nod, 2nd FYJC merit list sans Maratha quota to be released on December 5
Nov 25, 2020 19:58 IST
‘Why is BJP talking about Bin Laden, Pakistan in Hyderabad polls’: KTR
Nov 25, 2020 19:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.