Sections
Home / India News / India lodges protest with Pakistan for more than 2,400 ceasefire violations on LoC

India lodges protest with Pakistan for more than 2,400 ceasefire violations on LoC

Bilateral ties hit another low when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan alleged on Tuesday that New Delhi was behind a terror attack on the Karachi stock exchange building this week that left four security personnel dead. All four attackers were also killed.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 15:41 IST

By HT Correspondent | Posted by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Till June this year, 14 Indian nationals have been killed and 88 more have been injured in more than 2,432 unprovoked ceasefire violations carried out on the LoC. (PTI PHOTO.)

India on Friday registered a strong protest with Pakistan over more than 2,400 unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) and the international boundary this year that have killed 14 Indians.

People familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity that the Indian side, in its protest, said the ceasefire violations amounted to a contravention of the ceasefire put in place by the two sides in 2003.

“Till June this year, 14 Indian nationals have been killed and 88 more have been injured in more than 2,432 unprovoked ceasefire violations carried out by the Pakistan forces,” said one of the people cited above.

“We have also conveyed our strong concerns at the continued support being extended by the Pakistan forces for cross-border infiltration of terrorists, including through covering fire,” the person added.



Despite these concerns being shared by the Indian side, including through the channel of the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs), the Pakistan forces have not ceased such activities, the people said.

India has accused Pakistani forces of providing covering fire to assist terrorists attempting to sneak across the LoC to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. As relations worsened following the Indian government’s decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status last August, troops along the LoC have repeatedly exchanged fire.

New Delhi recently asked Islamabad to reduce the strength of its mission in the Indian capital by 50% on the ground that its officials were allegedly engaging in espionage and backing terror activities. India also carried out a similar reduction of its staff at the high commission in Pakistan. Diplomats and their family members returned home via the Wagah-Attari land border on June 30.

Bilateral ties hit another low when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan alleged on Tuesday that New Delhi was behind a terror attack on the Karachi stock exchange building this week that left four security personnel dead. All four attackers were also killed.

India hit back on Thursday, dismissing Khan’s accusation as “absurd” and saying Pakistan can’t shift the blame for its domestic problems.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Telugu dubbed version of KGF: Chapter 1 all set for television premiere
Jul 03, 2020 15:59 IST
Top 10 quotes from PM Modi’s address to soldiers of Indian Army in Ladakh
Jul 03, 2020 15:58 IST
Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 WC final fixing probe
Jul 03, 2020 15:57 IST
MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow at mpbse.nic.in
Jul 03, 2020 15:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.