India logs 21,821 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, tally climbs to over 10.26 million

India on Thursday recorded 21,821 new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases and 299 related deaths which pushed the overall tally and death toll to 10,266,674 and 148,738 respectively, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard at 8am. The number of active cases have further fallen to 257,656 and amount to 2.51 per cent of the total case count, while over 9.86 million people have been cured which has taken the recovery rate to 96.04 per cent.

The ministry on Wednesday said that the daily recoveries in India continued to outnumber the fresh infections adding that over 78 per cent of the new recovered cases were seen in 10 states and Union Territories (UTs). Maharashtra had the highest number of single day recoveries (5,572), followed by Kerala (5,029).

Maharashtra for over months has been witnessing a reduction in the daily number of cases. For 25 continuous days, there have been less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases added. As many 3,537 people tested positive for the disease on Wednesday which pushed the total cases to over 1.9 million. Over 12 million tests have been conducted by health authorities till now. The state government on Wednesday extended the lockdown restrictions imposed till January 31 and urged residents to stay home during New Year celebrations and avoid crowding in public places.

Delhi on the other hand, logged 677 fresh cases and 21 deaths on Wednesday with authorities conducting over 84,000 tests on Tuesday. The number of active cases dropped to 5,838 on Wednesday from 6,122 Tuesday, the health department’s bulletin showed adding that 608,434 have recovered till now.

Meanwhile, the countries have fast-tracked the process of getting a Covid-19 vaccine, with the United Kingdom approving the candidate made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University on Wednesday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged countries to make sure that vaccine doses are available to people at risk all across, and not just in rich countries. “Vaccines offer great hope to turn the tide of the pandemic. But to protect the world, we must ensure that all people at risk everywhere - not just in countries who can afford vaccines - are immunised,” WHO’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The global Covid-19 tally has climbed to over 83 million out of which 1,812,188 have died and nearly 59 million have recovered, according to worldometers.com figures.

