India logs a Covid-19 recovery rate of 59.52%, with 3.6 lakh cured patients

The country now has 2,26,947 active coronavirus cases and all the patients are under proper medical supervision, according to the ministry.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 16:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Thursday is the sixth consecutive day when coronavirus infections increased by more than 18,000 in India. There has been a surge of 4,14,106 Covid-19 cases from June 1 till date. (HT PHOTO.)

India’s recovery rate from the coronavirus infection has climbed a notch higher and currently stands at 59.52%, with 11,881 Covid-19 patients having recovered in the last 24 hours. The fresh batch of recoveries has taken the total figure of patients who have recovered from the viral infection to 3,59,859, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Maharashtra apart from being the state which accounts for almost one-third of the total coronavirus cases in the country and the worst-hit by the pandemic, also leads the nation in the number of recoveries it has logged till date. National capital Delhi follows a close second with a high recovery rate from the infection.

The top 15 states in terms of absolute numbers of patients who have recovered from the infectious coronavirus disease are Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, MP, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Odisha, the health ministry’s data indicated.



Thursday is the sixth consecutive day when coronavirus infections increased by more than 18,000 in India. There has been a surge of 4,14,106 Covid-19 cases from June 1 till date. According to the ICMR, the number of tests for detection of the disease crossed the nine million mark on Thursday.

India’s Covid-19 tally soared past the six lakh mark on Thursday with a single-day spike of 19,148 cases, barely five days after it crossed the five-lakh mark. The death toll rose to 17,834, according to Union Health Ministry data.

It took 110 days for coronavirus infections in the country to reach the first one lakh mark, while just 44 days more to go past the six-lakh mark. The country’s Covid-19 caseload increased to 6,04,641 on Thursday, while 434 people have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the data showed.

With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 3,59, 859 while one patient has migrated. There are 2,26,947 active cases of the coronavirus infection presently in the country.

