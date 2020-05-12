India looks forward to PM’s address, trials for potential Covid-19 drug begin: 5 points

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the residents of the national capital to send their suggestions on lifting the coronavirus lockdown. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

A day after holding a marathon meeting with chief ministers over the coronavirus situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 8 pm. The Centre and the state governments have deliberated on how to restart the economy while still keeping a tight grip on the Covid-19 crisis.

Coronavirus cases in the country breached the 70,000-mark on Tuesday. Amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, 15 special interstate passenger trains resumed service today.

Nearly 25,000 fresh coronavirus cases were reported between today and last Tuesday, Union health ministry data on Covid-19 suggests. There are 70,756 coronavirus cases in the country till date - 24,323 more as compared to last Tuesday’s figure (46,433).

Here are the latest developments:

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation today at 8 pm. This comes a day after PM Modi held a video-conference with chief ministers on the Covid-19 situation. The prime minister last addressed the nation on April 14 and announced the extension of nationwide coronavirus lockdown till May 17.

2. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the residents of the national capital to send their suggestions on lifting the coronavirus lockdown and ideas on relaxations. The CM said that the citizens can send their suggestions via WhatsApp messages, email or by recording their messages through dialling 1031. “These suggestions will be taken into account for drafting a proposal which will be shared with the Central government,” Kejriwal said.

3. Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Glenmark said on Tuesday it has initiated clinical trials in India of antiviral drug favipiravir agent. The drug is seen as a potential treatment for Covid-19. The approval makes the company first in India to be given the nod by the Drug Controller General of India to start trials on Covid-19 patients.

4. Air India office in Delhi has been sealed after one of the staff members tested positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19. “Airlines House has been sealed for Tuesday and Wednesday,” news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

5. Fifteen special interstate passenger trains started operations on Tuesday after the railways suspended its nationwide passenger operations in March in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown. The railways opened bookings for passenger services on Monday and reported over 54,000 passenger bookings so far, news agency ANI reported.