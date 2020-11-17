Sections
India may start producing Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V, says Putin

The Russian president has also proposed speeding up of creation of vaccine research centres in BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, news agency Reuters reported.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 17:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A nurse prepares Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for inoculation at a clinic in Tver, Russia. (REUTERS)

India is set to join the list of nations who are likely to start producing Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19, Russian president Vladmir Putin said on Tuesday.

China is also among the countries expected to take up Sputnik V’s production, Putin said. The Russian president has also proposed speeding up of creation of vaccine research centres in BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, news agency Reuters reported quoting TASS.

Marking their feat in the league of nations to have come up with Covid-19 vaccines, Russia announced in August that it had registered the world’s first coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V -- named after the Soviet-era satellite. However, Russia registered the vaccine ahead of large-scale clinical trials.

