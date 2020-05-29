Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
India most infected by Covid-19 among Asian countries, leaves Turkey behind

India most infected by Covid-19 among Asian countries, leaves Turkey behind

India has also overtaken France in terms of number of coronavirus disease patients. In France, there are 87,733 active cases of the coronavirus disease and in India, the number is 88,923.

Updated: May 29, 2020 08:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Migrants from various states arrives at Danapur station to board a train to their native places during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, in Patna on May 28, 2020. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo )

India has now become the most affected country by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) among its Asian peers, according to a website that tracks the number of cases across the world.

India has overtaken Turkey after nearly 7,000 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the country on Thursday, Worldometer said.

According to the Worldometer website, India and 165,386 cases in India till Thursday, which is more than any Asian country.

Turkey ranks second on the list of Asian countries with 160,979 cases, followed by Iran with 143,849 cases, China with 82,995 and Saudi Arabia with 80,185 cases.



However, according to the Union health ministry, the number of infected people has increased to 158,333, while the death toll has risen to 4,531.

India has also overtaken France in terms of number of patients. In France, there are 87,733 active cases of the coronavirus disease and in India, the number is 88,923.

However, India is better than France in term of the number of recoveries with 70,920 people sent home. France has 67,191 people who have recovered from the respiratory disease.

