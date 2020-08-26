India inches closer to 60k Covid deaths

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW) officials are maintaining that the Covid-19 case fatality rate (CFR) is below 2% and are trying to bring it down to under 1%. (HT Photo)

On Tuesday, at least 1,066 coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related deaths were reported and the toll from the contagion is inching towards the 60,000 mark and stands at 59,598 to date.

Of the 1,066 fresh deaths, the maximum was reported from Maharashtra at 329 – the epicentre of Covid-19 outbreak in the country --- followed by Karnataka (148) and Tamil Nadu (107).

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW) officials are maintaining that the Covid-19 case fatality rate (CFR) is below 2% and are trying to bring it down to under 1%.

“The Covid-19 mortality rate in the country is among the lowest in the world. India has managed the viral outbreak well so far,” said Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan during Tuesday’s briefing on the pandemic.

India has reported 3,229,351 Covid-19 cases so far, including 66,781 fresh ones on Tuesday.

While 64,562 Covid-19 patients recovered from their viral infection on Tuesday and the total recoveries stand at 2,465,081.

“The active caseload is only about 22.24% of the total positive cases; and the overall recoveries have crossed the 75% mark,” said Bhushan.

Though Covid-19 tests have increased exponentially, there has been a steady decline in the positivity rate, he added.

Bhushan highlighted that the number of Covid-19 active cases reduced by 6,423 for the first time within a span of 24 hours.

“While the tests for detection of Covid-19 have increased exponentially, there has been a steady decline in the positivity rate. For the first time, active cases of Covid-19 have reduced by 6,423 within a span of 24 hours,” he said.

Bhushan said on the basis of a seven-day rolling average the positivity rate of Covid-19, which was 11% during the first week of August, has currently come down to 8%.

The ministry data also underlined the aggressive testing mechanism. It has increased from 363 tests per million population per day on August 1 to over 600 at present, the data showed.