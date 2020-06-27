Sections
Home / India News / ‘India much better placed than other nations in fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi

‘India much better placed than other nations in fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi

Covid-19 is not only a physical sickness that is a threat to the lives of people but also takes away our attention to unhealthy lifestyles,” the prime minister said.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 12:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

India is much better placed than many other nations with respect to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, prime minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. PM Modi’s comments came during his inaugural address on the occasion marking the 90th birth anniversary celebrations of Rev. Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan.

“The world is fighting a strong battle against a global pandemic. Covid-19 is not only a physical sickness that is a threat to the lives of people but also takes away our attention to unhealthy lifestyles,” the prime minister said during his virtual address.

 

The prime minister said that earlier this year, some people had predicted that the impact of the virus in India would be very severe but due to the lockdown, various initiatives taken by the government and a people-driven fight, “India is much better placed than many other nations”.



“India’s recovery rate is rising,” he added.

Also read: Delhi conducted highest number of Covid-19 tests on Friday - CM Kejriwal

PM Modi started his speech by wishing a “long life and best health” to Rev. Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan and described him as someone “passionate about the removal of poverty” and working for women empowerment.

The virtual event saw several followers of the Mar Thoma Church from India and abroad in attendance.

Coronavirus cases in the country have crossed the 5 lakh mark. Since Monday, India witnessed eighty thousand fresh Covid-19 infections from across the country which took the national to 508,953 on Saturday as per the figures by the Ministry of Health. India’s Covid-19 death toll stands at 15,685.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Manchester United boss Solskjaer admits ‘hurt’ over Liverpool title triumph
Jun 27, 2020 12:04 IST
A Rainbow of inclusivity by NMRC
Jun 27, 2020 12:03 IST
29 more Covid cases detected in Jharkhand; cases rise to 2,294
Jun 27, 2020 12:01 IST
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
Jun 27, 2020 12:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.